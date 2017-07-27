DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Music Audience Exchange (MAX) today announced "My Climb. My Music." Coors Light's new initiative to highlight emerging and under-the-radar artists in 10 key cities across the U.S.

"My Climb. My Music." promotes artists, their music, and their stories on streaming services, top FM radio stations, and social media in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Antonio and State College, PA.

The program also explores the unique careers of these musicians through documentary-style videos about how their "climb" has defined them as artists.

"Having a brand as prestigious as Coors Light support our music has had a tremendous impact on the band in many aspects," said Victor Lopez of Los Angeles-based hip hop duo Crooked Stilo. "It has catapulted the band's name back to the mainstream, it has given us more clout among our peers, our social media has exploded exponentially and it has given us a platform to present our new song to so many more listeners."

MAX provides the underlying data and tech behind the initiative, and has partnered with Coors Light to identify the artists and music experiences that will most appeal to multicultural millennial music fans.

"By partnering with local musicians and celebrating their journeys, Coors Light is able to bring its brand values to life locally, while connecting with consumers through the passion point of music," said Anne Pando, Marketing Manager at Coors Light.

To date, Coors Light and MAX have announced 26 unique artist partnerships, with many more to come.

"We're thrilled to partner with a great brand like Coors Light," said Carlos Diaz, Cofounder and CRO at MAX. "And it's been so exciting to see the impact of Coors Light's support for emerging artists. It's been a win for the brand, artists and most importantly the fans."

DJ Chose, a Houston-based artist, found his partnership with Coors Light to be beneficial for his career.

"Things are crazy now that Coors Light is backing me," said DJ Chose. "I never thought I'd see the day I would have a beer supporting my brand! The campaign with Coors [Light] has my fans blowing me up on social media responding to Pandora and Spotify commercials. I'm receiving so many 'I'm proud of you' text messages...it's overwhelming!"

To learn more about Coors Light's work with DJ Chose, Crooked Stilo, and many of the other artists participating in the program, visit https://www.coorslight.com/music.

About Music Audience Exchange (MAX)

Music Audience Exchange (MAX) is shaping the future landscape of music for everyone's benefit: More music. Less ads.

Across billions of streams, video views, social shares, and live shows, there are massive, diverse communities of fans forming around more music and more artists than ever before. MAX has built a platform that deeply understands these audiences, and has created a model that gives brands the opportunity to enrich (not interrupt) the fan experience.

The MAX Platform™ is built on proprietary data science that maps specific audience tastes to a database of 765 genres, 2.4 million artists, and a network of channels that reaches 98% of music fans in the places they're already going to for music.

Fans get more music with fewer interruptions.

Artists get support to reach new and existing fans.

Brands get to connect with people in a more meaningful way.

Press Contact:

Cassady Nordeen

718-644-0273

Email Contact



