BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- ViralGains, the industry's only video advertising journey platform, today announced details for its story.tech series focused on the shift toward creating authentic connections with consumers through video, with events planned this fall in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta and Detroit.

"Over the years, an array of controversial ideas about video have come about -- what constitutes a payable event and what metrics matter," said Tod Loofbourrow, CEO, ViralGains. "Due to the success of our first story.tech event in Boston earlier this year, we're excited to expand the series to six key markets across the country."

Topics that will be discussed during story.tech include:

Why Digital Video is Not TV - How video has evolved and where the opportunities are.

Is the Model Broken? - Exploring why two-second views is a broken model, and why measuring and focusing on engagement is critical.

Campaigns vs. Ad Journeys - How to use video beyond discovery campaigns and influence the entire purchase cycle.

Two-Way Conversations - Using two-way conversations with viewers to generate data/signals that better inform personalized video campaigns.

Measurement - How to move away from vanity metrics and instead measure engagement and KPIs that matter to a business.

Future Trends - Exploring new technology and trends.

Story.tech will kick off August 15, 2017, in New York at The Public Hotel. Scheduled speakers are: Joshua Lowcock, EVP, Chief Digital Officer, UM Worldwide; Nick Miaritis, SVP, Regional Business Director, Saatchi & Saatchi; Jessica Richards, EVP, Managing Director, North America, Socialyse; Steve Rubel, Chief Content Strategist, Edelman; and Tod Loofbourrow, CEO, ViralGains. The series will then travel to Los Angeles on August, 23, 2017, at SLS Hotel, Beverly Hills. Speakers include: Jeff Roach, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Schiefer Chopshop; Duryea Ruffins, President, Cross-Screen Engagement, Quigley-Simpson and Tod Loofbourrow, CEO, ViralGains. Additional speakers to be announced.

Event details for Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta and Detroit will be announced in September. For more information on story.tech, please visit: https://www.story.tech.

About ViralGains

ViralGains is a video ad journey platform that enables marketers to engage people with relevant brand stories in the contexts that people most favor. Using the platform to engage in a two-way conversation, brands discover exactly what people want -- and how they feel -- and build a unique journey that connects highly qualified consumers with relevant messages that generate awareness, motivate intent, and impact purchase decisions. ViralGains is headquartered in Boston, with regional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta and Detroit. For more information, please contact us at www.viralgains.com.

