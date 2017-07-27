

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Leoni AG (LEOGN) reported that its consolidated Group earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the first-half of 2017 more than doubled to 137 million euros from 62 million euros in the first half of 2016.



Sales for the period from January to June amount to 2.44 billion euros up from 2.24 billion euros in the prior year. The sales increase of about 9 percent year on year is the result, on the one hand, of the good demand from the car, commercial vehicle and supplier industry as well as, on the other hand, the increased price of copper.



If metal prices were to hold at the level of the first six months later in the year, full-year sales in 2017 will probably exceed the budgeted figure of EUR 4.6 billion.



Leoni raised its EBIT forecast for the whole of 2017 to 190 million euros - 210 million euros from the prior outlook of 180 million euros - 200 million euros.



A comprehensive report on the results of the second quarter of 2017 will be provided with release of the interim report on 9 August 2017.



