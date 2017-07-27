Global Data Center Colocation Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are China Telecom, Equinix, Digital Realty Trust, NTT Communications & CenturyLink

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Data Center Colocation Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global data center colocation market to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Data Center Colocation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is implementation of SDN by colocation providers. The number of organizations operating their infrastructure using colocation facilities is growing significantly irrespective of the types of services adopted. This growth in the number of customers and their business operational needs will lead to the requirement for higher reliability in the bandwidth offered by colocation providers.



According to the report, one driver in the market is reduction in CAPEX and OPEX. Enterprises are rapidly adopting technologies, such as cloud, big data, and IoT, to gain a competitive advantage in their operating markets. Large enterprises with sufficient budgets to plan and build their private facilities are also moving toward colocation facilities for the benefits of rapid deployment. The cost of building a data center varies based on the design of the facility. Building traditional brick and mortar data center facilities that will be completely operational can take up to one and half years.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is hidden cost of colocation services. In colocation contracts, hidden costs play a vital role. This could affect the IT budget of an organization as the demand for its services will grow faster than expected. Every colocation provider has a specific SLA for customers adopting its services. Customers are required to carefully verify the cost of adopting the services with possible future expansion plans and scenarios with variations in demand. For example, an increase in the network bandwidth requirement will lead to additional charges and also include the cost of data backup in case of operational disturbances.

Key vendors



China Telecom

Equinix

Digital Realty Trust

NTT Communications

CenturyLink



Other prominent vendors



21Vianet

Ascenty

AT&T

British Telecom (BT)

China Mobile

China Unicom

Chunghwa Telecom

CtrlS Datacenters

CyrusOne

Deutsche Telekom

DuPont Fabros

Fujitsu

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Five forces analysis



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor profiles



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4n2ndb/global_data

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716