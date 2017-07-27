Estée Lauder Reveals Campaign for Second Limited Edition Makeup Collection With Victoria Beckham

NEW YORK, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Estée Lauder today unveiled the campaign for a second limited edition makeup collection with fashion designer Victoria Beckham. The new Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Makeup Collection will be available beginning September 2017 at select retailers globally, as well as victoriabeckham.com, esteelauder.com and Victoria Beckham's flagship 36 Dover Street London store. Victoria fronts the digital and print campaign, with imagery shot by photographer Lachlan Bailey in New York City.

"I am so excited to be expanding my makeup collection with Estée Lauder and launching a second capsule. To work with Lachlan and Estée on the campaign was very special and a real honor." said Victoria Beckham. "Inspired by my favorite cities in the world, this makeup collection reflects my personal beauty vision. I hope it will make women everywhere feel beautiful and confident."

"Building on the enormous success of our first joint makeup collection last year, weare thrilled to continue our partnership with Victoria for a second, expanded makeup collection launching in September," said Stephane de La Faverie, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder. "Like our founder, Estée, Victoria has a real understanding of what women want and has applied this to beauty in a very passionate and personal way. With this collection, Estée Lauder and Victoria will further amplify the aspirational beauty conversation with deeper product innovation, newly curated beauty looks and dynamic digital beauty content to inspire women around the world."

About Victoria Beckham

Since launching in 2008, the Victoria Beckham fashion brand has developed a distinctive and modern language of clothing. Bold, intuitive and refined, its wardrobe of apparel and accessories is now stocked in over 400 stores in over 50 countries internationally. With each collection Victoria adapts her own personal style to the needs and desires of the international women who swear by the label's luxurious and flattering garments.

About Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world's first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating the most innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances - all infused with a deep understanding of women's needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries around the world and at dozens of touch points - from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée's powerful and authentic woman-to-woman point of view.

