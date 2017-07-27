Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Declaration of a First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a First Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2018, of 3.55p per share, payable 4 September 2017 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 4 August 2017. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 3 August 2017.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

27 July 2017