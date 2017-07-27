Global Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2017-2021: New Materials for Automotive Parts Demand Physical Test

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive crash test dummies market to grow at a CAGR of 1.38% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is new materials for automotive parts demand physical test. The first commercially available car was made of wooden parts, and then the present-day design of the internal combustion cars was made of iron. The need to increase fuel efficiency forced the manufacturers to shift to a different material steel. The usage of steel in all the automotive parts has been followed since the early 1900s.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is crash and safety testing: key element in new product development. The number of new car launches has been increasing, and the need for safety in those vehicles is also increasing. The development cost of a new car is huge, and a larger portion of this cost is involved in crash and safety testing. Although the designs are made after multiple simulations, the need for crash testing remains crucial.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High manufacturing cost and selling price. Crash test dummies came into existence in 1949, and at that time the impacts to be measured were less. Therefore, the instrumentations used for the measurement of impacts were less in the old crash test dummies. Those dummies were heavy and did not replicate the weight of an average individual. With advances in automotive technology and increasing adoption of automobiles, the demand for safety equipment in vehicles increased, which increased the need for accuracy in the impact tests for both vehicles and occupants.

Key vendors



4activeSystems

Cellbond

Dynamic Research

Humanetics Innovative Solutions

JASTI

TASS International



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Geographical segmentation



PART 07: Key leading countries



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/84wfbn/global_automotive

