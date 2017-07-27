Global Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2017-2021: New Materials for Automotive Parts Demand Physical Test

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global automotive crash test dummies market to grow at a CAGR of 1.38% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is new materials for automotive parts demand physical test. The first commercially available car was made of wooden parts, and then the present-day design of the internal combustion cars was made of iron. The need to increase fuel efficiency forced the manufacturers to shift to a different material steel. The usage of steel in all the automotive parts has been followed since the early 1900s.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is crash and safety testing: key element in new product development. The number of new car launches has been increasing, and the need for safety in those vehicles is also increasing. The development cost of a new car is huge, and a larger portion of this cost is involved in crash and safety testing. Although the designs are made after multiple simulations, the need for crash testing remains crucial.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High manufacturing cost and selling price. Crash test dummies came into existence in 1949, and at that time the impacts to be measured were less. Therefore, the instrumentations used for the measurement of impacts were less in the old crash test dummies. Those dummies were heavy and did not replicate the weight of an average individual. With advances in automotive technology and increasing adoption of automobiles, the demand for safety equipment in vehicles increased, which increased the need for accuracy in the impact tests for both vehicles and occupants.
Key vendors
- 4activeSystems
- Cellbond
- Dynamic Research
- Humanetics Innovative Solutions
- JASTI
- TASS International
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
PART 07: Key leading countries
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
PART 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/84wfbn/global_automotive
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716