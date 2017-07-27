BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Appointment of Director:

The Board is pleased to announce that Paola Subacchi will be appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from today.

Dr Subacchi is an economist, writer and commentator on the functioning and governance of the international financial and monetary system. She is a senior fellow at Chatham House (The Royal Institute of International Affairs) in London, a visiting professor at the University of Bologna, and a non-executive director of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC. An Italian national, she studied at Universitá Bocconi in Milan and at the University of Oxford.

Dr Subacchi will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee. She currently has no interest in the share capital of the Company.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Section 9.6.13R (1-6) of the Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rules.

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

Date: 27 July 2017