Einstellung Aufnahme



ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

MHY2069P2006 Diana Containerships Inc. 27.07.2017 MHY2069P3095 Diana Containerships Inc. 28.07.2017 Tausch 6:1

FR0000121253 Rubis S.A. 27.07.2017 FR0013269123 Rubis S.A. 28.07.2017 Tausch 1:2