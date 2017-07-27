MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- KHALKOS EXPLORATION. ("Khalkos") (TSX VENTURE: KAS), wishes to provide an update on exploration activities on its Malaritc property. Following the option agreement between Dundee Precious Metals (Dundee) and Khalkos (May 23), exploration began on the property. Mapping and sampling (grabs and channels) has been carried out over the entire western portion of the property (Sediment zone) and partly in its central sector (Revillard showing). More than a hundred samples have been collected for analysis, with results pending. Additionally, structural interpretation over the entire property is underway. This work is being conducted by Mr. Robert Sansfacon, specialist in structural geology of the Malartic mining camp. Already, primary observations in the Revillard showing area display structural similarities with recognized gold deposits in the Malartic Township. All costs related to exploration work are covered by Dundee, according to the option agreement, which stipulates that $500,000 in exploration work be invested on the property during the first year (Press release dated May 23, 2017).

Mr. Robert Gagnon, President of Khalkos states: "Since the signing of the option agreement with Dundee, exploration work on the Malartic property has undoubtedly demonstrated the economic potential of the project. Dundee's expertise and approach to exploration confirms their intention to bring the Malartic property to a higher level.

This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, Professional Geologist, President of Khalkos, and Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that ter mis defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

