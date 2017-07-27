Seven Events Diah Putri E: putri@seven-event.com W: www.indonesiaautoshow.com

JAKARTA, July 27, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries (GAIKINDO) again presents the international automotive exhibition, the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2017. Themed "Rise of the Future Mobility", this year's GIIAS will be held the 10-20 August at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), BSD City, Tangerang, showcasing the initiatives GAIKINDO is taking to develop the Indonesian automotive industry in line with international markets."GIIAS is in a series of international, world-class auto shows, and GAIKINDO is fully committed to showcasing the best in automotive products for the community at GIIAS," says Yohanes Nangoi, the GAIKINDO Chairman. "We want GIIAS to be the stage on which the latest vehicle products and the latest technology can be introduced to the Indonesian public. In addition to providing opportunities to witness the developments taking place in the international automotive industry, this helps strengthen Indonesia's position as a country with strong automotive industry potential."GIIAS 2017 will be fully supported by 32 GAIKINDO member brands, including 24 passenger car brands; Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Daihatsu, Datsun, Dodge, Honda, Hyundai, Isuzu, Jeep, KIA, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, Renault, Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota, Volvo, VW, and Wuling, as well as eight commercial vehicle brands; DFSK, FAW, Hino, Hyundai Bus and Truck, Isuzu, Mitsubishi FUSO, Tata Motors, and UD Truck.Records until now indicate that more than 40 new vehicles will be launched at GIIAS 2017. Rizwan Alamsjah, chairman of GIIAS 2017, says he is optimistic that this year's GIIAS will provide a more interesting exhibition, and of course, visitors will be satisfied with the many eagerly awaited new products on display."We hope that the increasing number of products that will be exhibited at GIIAS 2017 will not only attract loyal GIIAS visitors but also draw the attention of people who have never visited GIIAS. It is listed that more than 40 new products and concept vehicles will be introduced during GIIAS 2017," said Rizwan. According to him, almost all GAIKINDO member brands have a surprise in store for visitors, including the world premiere of Mitsubishi Small MVP, and dozens of other new vehicles that will be presented by 32 brands participating in GIIAS 2017.GIIAS 2017 Will Prioritize Visitor ComfortRomi, president director of Seven Events, the appointed organizer of GIIAS 2017, encourages the public to monitor the GIIAS 2017 social media accounts to get information as well as tips to make their visit to the exhibition as convenient as possible. "Visitors and the pubic generally can access the latest information on GIIAS, and receive updates through our social media accounts. There we will continue to provide information on GIIAS 2017, such as details about products to be launched as well as other information about our exciting programs.""On weekdays GIIAS will provide various promos for visitors, ranging from ticket discounts, free parking and up to three opportunities to win GIIAS 2017 grand prizes," he explained, adding "GIIAS 2017 weekday promos were intended to add comfort for visitors and to encourage the public to find the time to visit the exhibition on weekdays. Visitor leisure is our top priority, we will try to meet the needs of visitors so they can enjoy GIIAS 2017 in comfort."About GAIKINDO Indonesia International AUTO SHOW (GIIAS)GAIKINDO hosted the very first Indonesian Autoshow in 1986. In 2006 the exhibition reached a new level, becoming an international-scale exhibition endorsed by OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles), and changing its name to Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), and in 2009 moved to a larger venue in Jakarta International Expo - Kemayoran.In 2015 a new chapter began, as the GAIKINDO Indonesia International AUTO SHOW (GIIAS), now the largest in Southeast Asia, held at the spacious Indonesia Convention Exhibition - Bumi Serpong Damai (ICE - BSD), a new destination of the MICE industry in Indonesia. GIIAS 2016 occupied 96,557 sqm, providing maximum convenience for visitors, transportation systems for easy access, and a series of shows that are both entertaining and educational. For more information, please visit www.indonesiaautoshow.com.