Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Trionista HoldCo GmbH (IRSH) Trius Holdings S.C.A. announces the sale of its investment in ista group 27-Jul-2017 / 14:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Trius Holdings S.C.A. announces the sale of its investment in ista group Essen, Germany. July 27, 2017 Our indirect shareholder Trius Holdings S.C.A. has informed us of today's decision to enter into a definitive, binding agreement with Lamarillo S.à r.l. ("Purchaser") regarding the sale of its entire interest in the ista group of companies ("ista group"), a leading global provider of sub-metering and related services. The Purchaser is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited ("CKP"). CKP has entered into a joint venture formation agreement with CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited ("CKI"), pursuant to which the Purchaser will become a 65 / 35 joint venture of CKP and CKI, subject to obtaining approval from the respective shareholders of CKP and CKI. The sale and purchase of ista group is not subject to any shareholders' approval. Both CKP and CKI are companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with market capitalization of approximately HK$229.8 billion (around EUR 25.12 billion) and HK$176.6 billion (around EUR 19.4 billion) respectively as at 26 July 2017. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and anti-trust approvals and is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2017. The operations of the ista group will continue in the normal course of business independent of any decisions at the shareholder level. About ista ista is one of the leading companies in improving energy efficiency in the building sector. With our products and services, we help to sustainably save energy, CO2 and costs. ista has specialized in sub-metering, which is the individual metering, billing and transparent visualization of consumption data for multi-family buildings and commercial properties. ista employs more than 5,400 people in 24 countries worldwide and helps roughly twelve million apartments and commercial properties to save important resources. The ista group recorded sales of EUR 850.4 million in 2016. More information is available at www.ista.com [1]. Contacts for further information: ista International GmbH Dr Mirko-Alexander Kahre Senior Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Ph.: +49 (0) 201 459 3281 E-mail: Mirko-Alexander.Kahre@ista.com Andrew Duncan Director Corporate Investor Relations Ph.: +49 (0) 201 459 3031 Andrew.Duncan@ista.com Language: English ISIN: XS0929666070 Category Code: MER TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 4469 End of Announcement EQS News Service 596193 27-Jul-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=85894fcc255e839c783f9b7e33775fbf&application_id=596193&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2017 09:58 ET (13:58 GMT)