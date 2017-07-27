LONDON, UK--(Marketwired - July 27, 2017) - Today JobDiva, the leading global Applicant Tracking System and Talent Management solution, announces that it has received 2017's OnRec International Award for Technical Innovation.

One of the most coveted honours in the United Kingdom's Applicant Tracking space, OnRec's Technical Innovation award recognises excellence in one of today's most charged and fast-paced market sectors -- recruiting software. "The nominees and winners this year prove again that despite the current challenging economic climate, our industry has been resourceful and continues to triumph," said Stuart Gentle, Publisher of OnRec Magazine.

This award reflects JobDiva's status as the true trailblazer among Applicant Tracking Systems. JobDiva's cloud-based platform -- by empowering candidates, recruiters, and hiring managers alike -- constantly pushes forward what's technologically possible in the recruitment industry, so that our clients stay ahead.

Indeed, because JobDiva's clients have access to such bold and inspired solutions, their market share is growing sharply. That's what technical innovation, delivered expertly, can do: help create winners as well as win awards.

JobDiva's leadership is immensely proud to have won OnRec's Technical Innovation award.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/26/11G143251/Images/Video_image_clip-a2515607e9ffa530a2dee27addd66cfa.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSFTLoAsrvA

