Global Diaphragm Valves Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Crane ChemPharma & Energy, Formatura Iniezione Polimeri, GEMU, ITT & Nippon Daiya Valve

The "Global Diaphragm Valves Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global diaphragm valves market to grow at a CAGR of 7.08% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Diaphragm Valves Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is upcoming LNG regasification terminals. Natural gas, being a cleaner fuel than most other energy sources, offers an optimal solution across the globe to curb environmental pollution while simultaneously catering to the growing demand for fuel. Countries that do not have enough natural gas resources to meet their domestic demand are therefore, building regasification terminals to import LNG from other countries.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased adoption in hygiene-related applications. Traditionally, diaphragm valves were used as flow regulators in water and air applications. In 1928, PK Saunders designed diaphragm valves for industrial applications. Since then, manufacturers are focusing on innovations to increase the application of diaphragm valves in more industries.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is slowdown in mining industry. The slowdown in the mining industry started with the economic recession in 2008, after which commodity prices plunged to half their 2006-2007 values. After the recovery from recession in 2010-2011, the mining industry witnessed improvement in commodity prices. Additionally, there was a tremendous demand from China due to the rapid industrialization and commercialization.



To meet this growing demand, a number of investments were made by the mining industry players in many the regions, ranging from Latin America to Southeast Asia and Africa. But the slowdown in the Chinese economy from 2013 created a glut situation across the globe. The mining industry players were forced to stop new investments due to the huge plunge in commodity prices and the oversupply. This situation had a negative impact on the diaphragm valves manufacturers, resulting in the slowdown in the new business contracts and a subsequent reduction in revenues. The market's revenues during the slump period were mainly attributed to valve replacements and after-sales services.

Key vendors



Crane ChemPharma & Energy

Formatura Iniezione Polimeri

GEMU

ITT

Nippon Daiya Valve



Other prominent vendors



Alfa Laval

Burkert

Emerson

GEA

KSB Group

SPX FLOW

Tecofi

Top Line Process Equipment

Weir Group



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users



PART 07: Market segmentation by product



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4wmbjc/global_diaphragm

