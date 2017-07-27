Global Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Gentherm, Key Safety Systems, Takata, Whelio & ZF TRW

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive heated steering wheel market to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is introduction of DSMS on heated steering wheels. A driver state monitoring system (DSMS) is an in-vehicle tool adopted to analyze driver state while driving, thereby by preventing fatalities or injuries if distractions are observed. It is an electronic system used in automobiles that works based on parameters regarding measuring inactiveness, drowsiness, or fatigue.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in auto sales in colder regions. Heated steering wheel is used to provide warmth to the driver by using thermoelectric technology in cold conditions. Basically, it enhances the comfort of the individuals driving for long distances. However, comfort is not the only factor that is driving the market growth. The increase in automotive sales in colder regions is also driving the market growth. The below exhibit will depict the growth rates of auto sales in some cold regions.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of steering system production hindering heated steering wheel market. The cost of steering systems has increased in accordance with the costs of product development, designing, and maintaining steering system technologies. Furthermore, the prices of steel, electronic components, and plastics used to produce steering systems have risen recently. Such price hikes have forced manufacturers to reconsider before adopting technologically advanced steering systems, such as EPS and EHPS, that feature both electronic and mechanical components.

Key vendors



Gentherm

Key Safety Systems

Takata

Whelio

ZF TRW



Other prominent vendors



Grant Products

Polaris Industries

Smart Planet

Sportsman's Market



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end user



PART 07: Geographic segmentation



PART 08: Decision Framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



