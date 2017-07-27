

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) has issued a safety recall for nearly 117,000 vehicles in North America to replace improperly tempered bolts in seats and seatbelts that could fracture.



The affected vehicles include 2014 Ford F-150 pickup trucks, 2014 E-Series vans, 2014-15 Ford Escape SUVs and 2015 Lincoln MKC SUVs to replace improperly tempered bolts in seats and seatbelts.



Ford said that bolts in the seat, seatback or seatbelt anchor of the affected vehicles may break. If they fracture, the structural integrity of the seat or the seatbelt system's performance may be compromised in a sudden stop or crash. This can increase the risk of injury.



However, Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this issue. Ford dealers will replace the faulty bolts at no cost to the vehicle owners.



The recall involves about 116,796 vehicles in North America. This includes 94,605 vehicles in the United States and federalized territories, 20,681 in Canada and 1,510 in Mexico.



