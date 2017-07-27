Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are B. Braun Melsungen, Coloplast, ConvaTec & Hollister

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global ostomy drainage bags market to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growth of healthcare facilities. The increased number of diseases, demand for increased healthcare services, and the availability of many healthcare providers are driving the growth of healthcare facilities. Due to the increased healthcare spending, patients are opting for sophisticated treatment, including ostomy surgeries.

According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of multiple products. Ostomy drainage bags are used by patients who have undergone surgery in the colon, ileum, or gall bladder for the treatment of various diseases. Depending on the type of surgery, the ostomy drainage bag will differ. For instance, a patient who has undergone a colostomy would be required to use a colostomy drainage bag. The availability of multiple types of ostomy drainage bags provides patients a wide array of products to choose from. Drainage bags are available as single-use or multiple-use pouches for different ostomy surgeries.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is inefficient ostomy care centers in developing markets. The ostomy care centers function as in-house facilities of the multispecialty or superspecialty hospitals or as independent patient care centers. During the post-ostomy stage, ostomy care centers provide patients the required training, such as wound management, cleaning of the stoma, safe disposal of waste from the drainage bag, and infection prevention. These services are provided to inpatients and in some cases, to homecare patients during their hospital visits.

Key vendors



B. Braun Melsungen

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Hollister



Other prominent vendors



ALCARE

C.R. Bard

Cymed Ostomy

Dynarex

Flexicare Medical

Medline Industries

Peak Medical

Pelican Healthcare

Teleflex

Welland Medical



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Introduction



PART 04: Market landscape



PART 05: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



