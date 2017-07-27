Protective Gloves Market Worth 11.26 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Protective Gloves Marketby Material (Latex, Nitrile, Neoprene, Leather), Type (Re-Usable, Disposable), Application (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 8.69 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.26 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4 % from 2017 to 2022.

The growth of the global protective gloves market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for disposable protective gloves in the healthcare industry and stringent regulations pertaining to safety in various industries.

The nitrile segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022

Based on material, the global protective gloves market has been segmented into latex, nitrile, neoprene, leather, vinyl, and others. The nitrile segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This expected high growth rate is mainly attributed to the rising demand for non-allergic disposable gloves from the healthcare industry.

The disposable segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022

Based on type, the disposable segment of the global protective gloves market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Disposable gloves are considered to be more comfortable, softer, and cheaper than re-usable protective gloves in the healthcare and food & beverage industries.

The biological segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the biological segment of the global protective gloves market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This segment's anticipated high growth rate is mainly attributed to the rising demand from the healthcare industry. The increasing medical standards have resulted in an increase in demand for disposable protective gloves in the healthcare industry.

The healthcare segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the healthcare segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Medical professionals, such as doctors, nurses, pharmacist, laboratory scientists, and other healthcare technicians use surgical and examination grade of protective gloves for medical safety. The demand will be driven by the introduction of more advanced protective gloves meant for medical applications over the next five years.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing market for protective gloves during the forecast period

The Protective Gloves Market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This growth is mainly attributed to the rise of healthcare and manufacturing industries in Asia Pacific countries, such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, and China. Malaysia is a key producer and exporter of rubber gloves. The Asia Pacific region also has a large number of small and domestic market players providing customized solutions at low cost.

Ansell Limited (US), Top Glove Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia), 3M Company (US), Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), W.W. Grainger, Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), and Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (US) are some of the leading players in the global protective gloves market.

