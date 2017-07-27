OGDEN, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Murphy Door, Inc., a rapidly growing leader in creative door solutions, has announced the closing of a revenue-based financing round with Decathlon Capital Partners.

The $1.25 million round will enable Murphy Door to expand its capacity and build inventory in support of the company's sales growth. From its founding in 2007 as a small door manufacturer, Murphy Door has grown into a nationwide provider of award-winning storage door and bookcase concepts favored by architects, home builders, designers, remodelers and do-it-yourself homeowners.

"Murphy Door's products turn doorway and wall space that is normally wasted into architecturally beautiful and useful storage space, said Jeremy Barker, CEO. "The financing from Decathlon Capital provides our company with the resources we need to meet the growing demand for our unique suite of products."

"Murphy Door has quickly built a reputation of integrity and product quality, and we're pleased to be partnering with the company for its next phase of growth," added Decathlon Capital partner John Borchers. "Our flexible solutions, which avoid equity dilution or loss of control, were a perfect fit for Murphy Door's twin requirements of capacity expansion and inventory build. We're looking forward to a long-term relationship."

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors and all North American geographies. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

About Murphy Door

Founded in 2007, Murphy Door makes it easy to build and install a beautifully functional doorway bookshelf system. The company's products are produced at its headquarters in Ogden, Utah and distributed nationwide. Directed by a full-time firefighter, the company is proud that more than 80% of all its employees or family members are directly involved in full time, part time or volunteer police or fire departments. For more information, visit www.themurphydoor.com.

