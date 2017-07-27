sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 27.07.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire

Kelda Group Limited - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire
London, July 27

21380066IUG7OPRFAP78

2138004EMHYELGBEJH69

213800O6R7EUHYFLXI94

213800SPVHJCCUH13862

Publication of Annual Financial Statements

The following audited annual financial statements are available for viewing:

  • the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.1) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;

  • the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.2) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;

  • the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.3) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;

  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;

  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;

  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;

  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;

  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;

A copy of each of the above documents has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

To view full documents please go to the following website addresses:

http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/kfg-accounts.aspx

http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/yw-financing-group-accounts.aspx

For further information please contact:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD BD6 2SZ
ATTN: Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1274 805159
Email: chantal.forrest@yorkshirewater.co.uk


