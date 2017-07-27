Kelda Group Limited - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire
London, July 27
21380066IUG7OPRFAP78
2138004EMHYELGBEJH69
213800O6R7EUHYFLXI94
213800SPVHJCCUH13862
Publication of Annual Financial Statements
The following audited annual financial statements are available for viewing:
the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.1) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;
the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.2) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;
the audited annual financial statements of Kelda Finance (No.3) Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;
the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;
the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;
the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;
the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;
the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited for the year ended 31 March 2017;
A copy of each of the above documents has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
To view full documents please go to the following website addresses:
http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/kfg-accounts.aspx
http://www.keldagroup.com/investor-centre/yw-financing-group-accounts.aspx
For further information please contact:
YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD BD6 2SZ
ATTN: Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1274 805159
Email: chantal.forrest@yorkshirewater.co.uk