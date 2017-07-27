FLT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving FleetCor Technologies, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 14, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Georgia on behalf of investors who purchased FleetCor Technologies, Inc. ("FleetCor Technologies") (NYSE: FLT) securities between February 5, 2016 and May 2, 2017.

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/fleetcor-technologies-inc?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company misled investors regarding the sources of and reasons for its earnings and growth; (2) the Company falsely stated that it clearly discloses its fees to customers and that its business is focused on helping employers control spending and save money. On March 1, 2017, Capitol Forum published an article describing how FleetCor's business model relies on overcharging customers and padding fee income through late fees even when customers pay on time. Then on April 4, 2017, Citron issued a report accusing FleetCor of being a "predatory company by design, whose core strategy is to methodically rip off its customers..." Then on April 27, 2017, Citron released another report explaining that FleetCor had allegedly developed a scheme to categorize its customers based on the level of improper fees the Company could charge without customer complaint.

If you suffered a loss in FleetCor Technologies, you have until August 14, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/fleetcor-technologies-inc?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong