Frost & Sullivan North America Summit: Realize the Growth Potential of Digital Disruption

The must attend Growth, Innovation & Leadership (GIL) 2017 event will explore how to innovate, grow and thrive amidst today's digital revolution

SANTA CLARA, California, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Digital transformation is rapidly impacting every facet of the global economy and North America is embracing digital technologies to create transparency in the business along with new business models.Frost & Sullivan's Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL): North Americawill dive intothe digital transformation journey and highlight the growth prospects across different industries. The annual summit will be hosted on September 17-20, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas.

For further information on the agenda and to register for GIL 2017: North America, please click here.

"The GIL event offers management teams critically important benefits as the integration of disruptive technologies, new business models and mega trends into a company's growth strategy. It will drive business leaders to embrace the digital disruption, as well as challenge the value chain and revenue compression that all industries are experiencing today. Attend GIL to get your company ready for the future," says David Frigstad, Chairman at Frost & Sullivan.

Forward-thinking business leaders from global high technology industries such as Healthcare, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing sectors will converge to discuss sustainable top-line revenue growth, customer value and long-term competitive advantage. The summit will focus on how to remain relevant amidst change and showcase exclusive presentations on Connected, Autonomous Products & Services, New Business Models, Digital Channels, Industrial Internet of Things by the global Frost & Sullivan team and pioneers such as:

Alexander Khanin , Founder & Chief Executive Officer, VisionLabs

, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, VisionLabs Andy Narayanan , Vice President Product & General Manger - Intelligent Commerce Business, Sentient Technologies

, Vice President Product & General Manger - Intelligent Commerce Business, Sentient Technologies Jean Belanger , Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Cerebri AI Inc.

, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Cerebri AI Inc. Jonathan Matus , Chief Executive Officer, Zendrive

, Chief Executive Officer, Zendrive Mark Dipko , Director - Corporate Planning, Strategy and Innovation, Hyundai Motor America

, Director - Corporate Planning, Strategy and Innovation, Hyundai Motor America Matt Mattox , Vice President, Industry Solutions, GE Digital

, Vice President, Industry Solutions, GE Digital Michelle Mosolgo , Chief Technology Officer, Merck Healthcare Solutions and Services

, Chief Technology Officer, Merck Healthcare Solutions and Services Nicola Millard , Head of Customer Insight & Futures, BT Global Services Innovation Team

, Head of Customer Insight & Futures, BT Global Services Innovation Team Ricardo Angel , Managing Director, GE Ventures

, Managing Director, Sachin Lulla , Vice President & Partner, Global AA&D Strategy & Solutions Leader, IBM

, Vice President & Partner, Global AA&D Strategy & Solutions Leader, IBM Dr. Satyam Priyadarshy , Technology Fellow & Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton

, Technology Fellow & Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton Scott Allison , President, Life Sciences & Healthcare Sector, DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation

In the afternoon, the audience will have the opportunity to choose between 6 concurrent Visionary Think Tanks. These interactive sessions will reveal insights from progressive business leaders on opportunities generated from the digital transformation of business and society, as well as offer exercises to ignite growth ideas:

Personal and Freight Mobility : identify and realize growth opportunities generated by digital transformation

: identify and realize growth opportunities generated by digital transformation Artificial Intelligence : accelerate innovation with fast and agile decision making

: accelerate innovation with fast and agile decision making Outcomes as a Service : discover new revenue models for value selling in a digital business age

: discover new revenue models for value selling in a digital business age Healthcare 2025 : unveil growth opportunities for healthcare insiders and outsiders

: unveil growth opportunities for healthcare insiders and outsiders Smart Manufacturing : rethink organizational roles & leadership to leverage the factory of the future

: rethink organizational roles & leadership to leverage the factory of the future Operational Excellence in Upstream Oil & Gas: determine if digital transformation will deliver us to the promised land

Join us, and be a part of what makes GIL a powerhouse of ideas and meaningful connections: Its participants!

If you would like to discuss attending, participating or sponsoring the event, please email: Matthew.McSweegan@frost.com and join the conversation GILSV.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Corporate Communications, Americas

E:Francesca.Valente@frost.com

P: +54 11 4777 5300

https://ww2.frost.com/