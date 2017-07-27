TAHO INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Tahoe Resources Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 5, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of investors who purchased Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe Resources") (NYSE: TAHO) securities between April 3, 2013 and July 5, 2017.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tahoe's exploitation license of the Escobal mine assets was in violation of the indigenous people's rights to be consulted; (2) Tahoe was not in compliance with governmental law and regulations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Tahoe's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Tahoe Resources you have until September 5, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sbm/tahoe-resources-inc?wire=1.

