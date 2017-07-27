Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2017) - Liberty Health Sciences (CSE: LHS) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and trades under the symbol "LHS". The company, changed its name from SecureCom Mobile, and consolidated its shares on a one new for three old basis.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_lrlfm6vt/Liberty-Health-Sciences-CSE-LHS-New-Listing

Liberty was launched to acquire and operate U.S.-based companies in the medical cannabis market, with initial focus of operations in Florida where it entered into an exclusive Management Agreement with Chestnut Hill Tree Farm, LLC. Chestnut, a nursery, is authorized as a dispensing organization of medical cannabis to patients in need in Florida and holds one of seven licenses granted in Florida.

With over 20 million people, Florida's patient population is vast, with the largest population over the age of 70 in the United States and a substantial veteran population.

The company intends to continue to target, for expansion, key U.S. states that have approved medical use of marijuana and meets its stringent investment criteria.

Liberty has an extensive background in highly regulated industries, with expertise in becoming a low-cost producer.

George Scorsis recently joined the company as CEO, bringing more than 15 years' experience as a leader in highly regulated industries experiencing rapid growth. Previous positions include president of Red Bull Canada and Mettrum Health Corp.

George Scorsis, CEO, stated: "I've had the privilege of helping build major brands over the last decade and the current opportunity that exists with Liberty is what I've been waiting for my whole career. There is tremendous opportunity in the medical cannabis industry, especially when you have an experienced, dedicated team in place focused on organic growth and strategic acquisitions. We are going to be bold in our approach."

The company has $10 million in cash and no debt. The shares are trading at $1.40 and with 284 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $398 million. Approximately 37.6% or 107 million shares are held by Aphria Inc.

For more information about the company, please visit the company's website www.libertyhealthservices.com. General inquiries can be sent to John Aird at jaird@libertyhealthsciences.com.

