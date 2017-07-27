Decentralized Packaged/Containerized Treatment Plants Emerge the Global Choice for Sustainable and Economical Water Management

Easy installation, reliability and affordability will drive growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment team

SANTA CLARA, California, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Water scarcity, severe water stress, and stringent regulations to control pollution in water bodies are supporting the growth of decentralized packaged/containerized water and wastewater treatment (WWWT) globally. These modularized treatment plants are low maintenance, compact, easy to install, and more energy efficient. They can reduce the burden on, or eliminate the need for, centralized treatment systems. More importantly, decentralized packaged/containerized treatment is economical and highly sustainable. Developing innovative solutions with lower energy consumption and operating costs will provide a strong competitive advantage for vendors among municipal, industrial and commercial end users.

Global Decentralized Packaged/Containerized Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems Market, Forecast to 2023, part of Frost & Sullivan's Environment & Water Growth Partnership Subscription, confirms that acquisitions, mergers and collaborations with regional participants will be the future of this nascent and highly fragmented market. The study details growth opportunities, market trends, revenue forecast, regional hotspots, and successful strategies adopted by market competitors such as GE Water, Clearford Inc., EEC, Azud, and Newterra.

"Membrane-based packaged plants will dominate the decentralized packaged/containerized WWWT market," said Frost & Sullivan Energy & Environment Research Analyst Paul Hudson. "Among regional markets, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing, with immense opportunities that can be leveraged through collaboration with regional players."

The global decentralized packaged/containerized treatment plants market is expected to reach revenues of $6.08 billion by 2023, fueled by rapid urbanization and industrialization. High-rise real estate development in Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and new sub-urban and rural communities in Europe and North America will contribute to market revenue in the municipal end-user segment. Industrial growth in developing countries like India and China will also bolster opportunities.

Other market growth opportunities include:

Low-energy packaged containerized treatment;

Solar-operated packaged containerized treatment plants that are green and economical;

Value-added services, such as Smart-IoT for the operation and monitoring of packaged treatment systems; and

Business models such as pay-for-performance and build-own-operate-maintain that overcome consumers' funding concerns.

Frost & Sullivan's market study covers water treatment tech, including membrane filtration (reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration (UF), micro-filtration), media filtration, ion exchange, dissolved air floatation (DAF), disinfection systems (UV/ozone/chlorine) as well as wastewater treatment methods, such as membrane bioreactor (MBR), membrane aerated bioreactor (MABR), submerged aerated filter (SAF), sequential batch reactor (SBR), moving bed bioreactor (MBBR), rotating biological contactor (RBC), anaerobic treatment systems, and sludge dewatering equipment.

Global Decentralized Packaged/Containerized Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems Market, Forecast to 2023

MCDC-15

