VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/27/17 -- Focus Ventures Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: FCV) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with established fertilizer trading company, Indagro S.A., for the off-take of phosphate rock from the Company's Bayovar 12 phosphate project in northern Peru.

Highlights of the MOU are:

-- Bayovar 12 rock phosphate product to be purchased by well-established international fertilizer merchant. -- Volume is up to 1,000,000 tons per annum of the planned annual production. -- Initial 5 year term. -- Product destined for the direct application agricultural plantation business and phosphate fertilizer producer markets.

Under the MOU, Indagro will purchase, on an FOB Incoterms basis, up to 1,000,000 metric tons per annum of rock phosphate from future production from the Bayovar 12 project. Product will be delivered by Indagro for direct application use by plantations markets and downstream phosphate fertilizer producers.

Focus President, Gordon Tainton, commented: "Securing our second off-take MOU, this time with Indagro, provides expanded market access for rock phosphate product from Bayovar 12's planned production.

We look forward to beginning the work with two international fertilizer trading companies to develop customized off-shore marketing strategies which can be implemented within future commercial purchase contracts."

About Indagro S.A.

Indagro is a privately held merchant of fertilizers, intermediates and raw materials founded in 1981. It has four main trade support divisions which are; Technical & Agronomic Advisory, Shipping & Logistics, Trade Finance and Marketing & Distribution. Indagro sources fertilizer products in 32 countries and physically delivers to over 240 companies located in 54 countries.

About Focus

Focus is developing the Bayovar 12 phosphate deposit located 40 km from the coast in the Sechura District of northern Peru. Bayovar 12 hosts a large resource of highly-reactive sedimentary phosphate rock - a key raw material input for phosphate fertilizers and vital to world food production. Reactive phosphate rock from Sechura is a natural, slow-release source of phosphorus that can be applied directly to crops. Once of Focus's objectives is to supply direct application phosphate rock to the agricultural regions of Central and South and Southeast Asia.

