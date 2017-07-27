New agreement builds on longstanding cooperation at 7° East

EUTELSAT 7A satellite anchored as Turkey's key video neighbourhood

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) and Digiturk beIN MEDIA GROUP have concluded a multi-year multi-transponder agreement on the EUTELSAT 7A satellite, extending a collaboration that began in 2000 with the launch of Turkey's first pay-TV platform that is today the platform of choice for TV homes in Turkey.

Digiturk, Turkey's largest pay-TV operator, has confirmed it will use 17 transponders on the EUTELSAT 7A satellite to broadcast a broad array of content that includes the Turkish Football Super League and the Tahincioglu Basketball Super League. Digiturk broadcasts 221 channels to approximately 3.5 million subscriber homes.

Since the acquisition of Digiturk by beIN MEDIA GROUP in August 2016, Digiturk has pursued its customer-oriented and innovative focus under the umbrella of a media giant operating in 40 countries in five continents. As a member of beIN MEDIA GROUP, Digiturk benefits from synergies with the Group's international network and its global know-how and expertise. As a trailblazer for HD broadcasting in Turkey, Digiturk has displayed a consistent commitment to the highest signal quality and is pursuing this track record with the country's first full-time Ultra HD channel.

Customised satellite capacity

Digiturk broadcasts exclusively from Eutelsat's 7° East video neighbourhood, using the EUTELSAT 7A satellite that was designed with a customised high-power beam over Turkey and into Western Europe. Customised back-up capacity is also secured via the colocated EUTELSAT 7B satellite.

Yousef Al-Obaidly, CEO of Digiturk, said: "We are very happy to continue our agreement with Eutelsat, our solution partner since Digiturk launched. The beIN Media Group believes in the future of this country and its market, and plans to continue its investments. The most important focus for us during this transformation process is customer satisfaction. The renewal of our agreement with Eutelsat underpins this belief. In pursuing our relationship with Eutelsat our subscribers can continue to focus their antennas to the 7° East position and we can provide service continuity through a colocated Eutelsat satellite. With Eutelsat, we are continuing our successful journey to make our business much stronger.

Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Eutelsat, said: "We are delighted to pursue a relationship that is now in its 17th year with Digiturk. The power and reach of our EUTELSAT 7A satellite ensures that Turkish TV homes have access to compelling content and innovation that continues to enhance their viewing experience. We look forward to taking our collaboration to a new level and to supporting Digiturk's drive to remain in the vanguard of Turkey's broadcast market."

