Global Software Market for Autonomous Cars 2017-2021: Increasing Mergers & Acquisitions

The "Global Software Market for Autonomous Cars 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global software market for autonomous cars to grow at a CAGR of 76.10% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Software Market for Autonomous Cars 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing mergers and acquisitions. The global software market for autonomous cars is witnessing a trend of increasing mergers and acquisitions. Many small companies, especially startups, are focused on developing autonomous technology for vehicles. Big automotive companies are acquiring these companies to speed up their goal of reaching Level 4 and Level 5 autonomy
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is high investment by companies in autonomous vehicles technology. One of the major drivers in the global software market for autonomous cars is the increase in the investment in the technology of autonomous cars. Since 2016, most of the investments have been made for a period of two or more years. These investments will drive the market in a positive direction during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is huge price of autonomous cars. One of the major challenges faced by the global autonomous cars market is the high cost associated with these cars. The cost of Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous cars is estimated to be very high, which will not fit the budget of a middle-income family. Sensors, software, engineering, power and computing requirements, and R&D investments will increase the price of autonomous cars. The Tesla Model X equipped with a Level 2 autonomous system costs around $82,500 in the US. The price is expected to increase after Tesla releases Level 4 or Level 5 autonomous cars.
Key vendors
- Alphabet
- Delphi Automotive
- Intel
- NVIDIA
- QNX Software Systems
- Tesla
Other prominent vendors
- Apple
- Autotalks
- Cisco
- Cohda Wireless
- Covisint
- DeepMap
- Nauto
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Market landscape
PART 05: Market segmentation by product
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
PART 09: Market trends
PART 10: Vendor landscape
PART 11: Key vendor analysis
PART 12: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/39rl9w/global_software
