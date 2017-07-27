

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senators are preparing for a late night of voting on Thursday as Republicans continue their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.



The so-called 'vote-a-rama' comes as Senators from both parties can introduce an unlimited number of amendments related to healthcare.



Senators are expected to introduce amendments that are politically motivated and force members of the other party to cast difficult votes.



The 'vote-a-rama' comes after a proposal to repeal Obamacare without a replacement failed by a vote of 45 to 55 on Wednesday.



Republicans are expect to push a so-called 'skinny repeal' bill that would eliminate Obamacare's individual and employer mandates as well as the law's medical device tax.



Senator Mike Rounds, R-S.D., indicated that passing the 'skinny repeal' bill would allow the Senate to advance to a conference committee with the House.



However, Democrats have been critical of the GOP leadership for failing to provide details of what would be in the final bill.



President Donald Trump continued to pressure Republicans to pass a healthcare bill in a post to Twitter on Thursday.



'Come on Republican Senators, you can do it on Healthcare. After 7 years, this is your chance to shine! Don't let the American people down!' Trump tweeted.



