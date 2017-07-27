

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC



RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING



27 July 2017



Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its General Meeting held today were carried on a show of hands.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



