Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

27 July 2017

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the "Company") announces the allotment of 10,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority.

These shares were issued today at a price of 2517.50 pence per share, which equates to a premium to the estimated cum income net asset value at the time of transaction of 0.7%. The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 26 July 2017 was 2508.07 pence per share.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 714,477 Ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 46,723,278 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights. No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 46,723,278 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 008 4913