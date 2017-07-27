Picton Property Income Ltd - Posting of Annual Report

27 July 2017

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton")

Posting of Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements

for the year ended 31 March 2017

Copies of the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements have been posted to shareholders and have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

All Enquires:



Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

Note to Editors

Picton is a property investment company established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £636 million diversified UK commercial portfolio, invested across 53 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2017). Through an occupier-focused, opportunity-led approach to real estate asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

