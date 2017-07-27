

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Israel-based digital farming company Prospera raised $15 million in new investment. The funding was led by Qualcomm ventures, and the other participants were Cisco Investment, ICV and Bessemer Venture partners.



Earlier, Prospera has managed to raise $7 million investment.



The startup focuses on digitizing and analyzing agricultural data that would help in optimizing production. It uses data analytics, computer vision and artificial intelligence to correlate data.



The digital farming company said it plans to use the new funding to accelerate its global expansion and to offer better services to various crops in indoor and outdoor environments.



Daniel Koppel, Prospera Co-Founder and CEO said, 'We're excited to lead this paradigm shift. We help our customers surf the tide of digitization, and become connected, agile, and data-driven businesses that can more efficiently meet the ever-increasing demand for their produce under constantly changing market conditions.'



Prospera was found in 2014. It aims to provide innovative solutions to farmers to transform farm production with easy to use digitial tools.



