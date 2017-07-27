

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Thursday's session and ended the day with mixed results. Investors were confronted by a high volume of corporate earnings reports, the results of which proved mixed.



Traders also had their first opportunity to react to yesterday's announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's dovish statement sent the Euro and the British pound higher against the U.S. dollar, which pressured the European markets.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.20 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.06 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.35 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.76 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.06 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.12 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.31 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank tumbled 6.60 percent. The lender reported a 10 percent decline in second-quarter revenue owing to a negative impact from the tightening of spreads on its own debt.



BASF fell 1.96 percent. The company said its earnings growth will slow down over the rest of the year on account of slower expansion in its chemicals division and a weaker dollar.



Drug and pesticides maker Bayer lost 2.95 percent after lowering its annual sales guidance.



Allianz rose 1.36 percent after the insurer reported solid second-quarter earnings and sounded confident of hitting its full-year targets.



In Paris, Airbus fell 3.19 percent after it reported a 34 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower plane deliveries.



LVMH dropped 0.89 percent. The world's largest luxury group by revenues issued a cautious outlook after reporting a robust 23 percent rise in first-half operating profit.



Schneider Electric jumped 3.78 percent. The power-equipment supplier raised its full-year guidance and said it was buying automatic transfer switch maker Asco Power Technologies for $1.25 billion in an all-cash deal.



In London, AstraZeneca plunged 15.41 percent after suffering a setback to its new lung cancer drug.



Lloyds Banking fell 2.29 percent as its first-half profit missed estimates due to charges relating to payment protection insurance claims.



Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, surged 5.98 percent after a share buyback announcement.



Anglo American advanced 3.22 percent. The company resumed dividend payments six months early after reporting a surge in first-half profit.



Thomas Cook shares climbed 4.46 percent. The travel firm backed its full-year guidance after narrowing its third-quarter loss before tax.



Nestle lost 0.97 percent in Zurich after the food company reported lower sales during the first half of the year ahead of a strategy revamp this year.



ArcelorMittal advanced 1.42 percent in Amsterdam after the world's biggest steelmaker raised its outlook for global steel demand.



Anheuser-Busch InBev surged 5.86 percent in Brussels after its second quarter report. Profit attributable to equity holders surged to $1.502 billion from last year's $152 million.



German consumer confidence is set to strengthen in August, survey data from the market research group GfK showed Thursday. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 10.8 in August from 10.6 in July. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 10.6.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended July 22nd, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 244,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 234,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 241,000 from the 233,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Reflecting a sharp jump in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing a substantial increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders spiked by 6.5 percent in June after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in May. Economists had expected durable goods orders to surge up by 3.0 percent compared to the 1.1 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX