Global Automated Food Sorting Machines Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are GREEFA, Key Technology, Sesotec & TOMRA

The global automated food sorting machines market to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% during the period 2017-2021.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advanced detection technology. With the rise in disposable income, there has been an increase in demand for quality food products. There has been a shift in the food industry from using traditional and manual sorting methods to the implementation of automated and intelligent sorting machines. The methods adopted by the agricultural industry such as the use of pesticides and chemicals affect the crops and food products such as grains, fruits, and vegetables. For the process industry such as food, it is crucial to identify the healthy raw materials to manufacture any food product. This industrial requirement has necessitated the development of technology that is used to determine the right food product.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is retrofit activities carried out in aging food processing facilities. The food industry is the oldest industry that has gone through several revolutions such as Green Revolution, White Revolution, and Pink Revolution. Depending on the type of food products manufactured, there have been several changes in the methods of food processing witnessed in the industry. Traditional methods, equipment, and techniques were majorly used in the process of manufacturing. Manual labor was used to execute the operations. However, the introduction of automation in the industry is transforming the aging industry by integrating new methods and technique.

Key vendors



GREEFA

Key Technology

Sesotec

TOMRA



Other prominent vendors



Aweta

Bühler

Cimbria

Forpak

Meyer

Nikko

Raytec Vision

SCHULE



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Market segmentation by product



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



