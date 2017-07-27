Global Automated Food Sorting Machines Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are GREEFA, Key Technology, Sesotec & TOMRA

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automated Food Sorting Machines Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global automated food sorting machines market to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Automated Food Sorting Machines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advanced detection technology. With the rise in disposable income, there has been an increase in demand for quality food products. There has been a shift in the food industry from using traditional and manual sorting methods to the implementation of automated and intelligent sorting machines. The methods adopted by the agricultural industry such as the use of pesticides and chemicals affect the crops and food products such as grains, fruits, and vegetables. For the process industry such as food, it is crucial to identify the healthy raw materials to manufacture any food product. This industrial requirement has necessitated the development of technology that is used to determine the right food product.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is retrofit activities carried out in aging food processing facilities. The food industry is the oldest industry that has gone through several revolutions such as Green Revolution, White Revolution, and Pink Revolution. Depending on the type of food products manufactured, there have been several changes in the methods of food processing witnessed in the industry. Traditional methods, equipment, and techniques were majorly used in the process of manufacturing. Manual labor was used to execute the operations. However, the introduction of automation in the industry is transforming the aging industry by integrating new methods and technique.
Key vendors
- GREEFA
- Key Technology
- Sesotec
- TOMRA
Other prominent vendors
- Aweta
- Bühler
- Cimbria
- Forpak
- Meyer
- Nikko
- Raytec Vision
- SCHULE
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
