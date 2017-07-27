Business to Grow through Italian Market Consolidation and Expansion into Additional Western European Countries

One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle-market private equity firm, has entered into agreements to acquire Lutech S.p.A. (Lutech) from Laserline, the majority shareholder, and 16 other minority shareholders. The transaction was closed today. The terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Lutech is a leading mid-sized IT system integration and solutions provider to medium and large Italian private and public-sector clients, with a diversified offering across vertical markets and business models: system integration, proprietary vertical market solutions and next generation IT infrastructure. The company's software product and associated solutions include innovative technology areas such as fintech, IoT, eHealth and cybersecurity.

Over the past four years, through a combination of organic and inorganic growth, Lutech revenues increased in excess of 100%. The company is well positioned to further grow in Italy, Europe's fourth largest IT solutions market. Moreover, Lutech also has recently expanded within other major Western European markets such as Germany and France, offering excellent opportunities for international growth.

"We look forward to working together with our new shareholder OEP to back our future development. Over the past four years we have grown Lutech significantly. We are now ready to take the company to the next level with further consolidation within as well as outside the Italian market, to further support and add value to our customers." said Tullio Pirovano, CEO of Lutech.

"Together with management, we will apply the experience from our successful investment in one of the leading Italian IT service providers and continue to expand Lutech's product and service offering for the benefit of its customers and employees" said Dr. Jörg Zirener, Managing Director at OEP. "With its strong technological base and excellent customer relationships, Lutech is poised to take advantage of opportunities in its home market, as well as the growing need for IT expertise throughout Western Europe.

Avendus Capital acted as exclusive financial advisors to Laserline.

About One Equity Partners

OEP is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an extensive track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 140 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About Lutech

Lutech is a leading Italian IT system integration and solutions provider, designing and enabling digital transformation and innovative enterprise technologies for private and public-sector clients. Among the leading IT system integration and solutions providers in Italy, Lutech is able to deliver a wide span of solutions from strategy definition, product licensing and maintenance, to operational management. The company is recognised for its capabilities in the following domains: next generation IT infrastructure, cloud solutions, customer engagement solutions, credit and ePayment solutions, cybersecurity, IoT Big Data, eHealth solutions and cognitive computing. For more information, please visit www.lutech.it.

