

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestle has announced its plan to build a factory in Japan in order to meet the huge demand for flavored Kit Kat in the country.



It will be Nestlé's first new factory in Japan in 26 years. The factory is expected to begin operations in August. The company said the new factory is being built to satisfy 'the increasing domestic and international demand.'



Since Nestle first introduced the Green Tea Kit Kat version in 2004, the company has started marketing over 300 different varieties of Kit Kat in Japan, including wasabi and sushi as well.



KitKat is Japan's top selling chocolate brand and its sales have grown by 50% since 2010, according to Nestle.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX