Cians Analytics Names Robert Aurigema, Chief Operating Officer at Balyasny Asset Management L.P., as an Advisor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2017 / Cians Analytics, a provider of research and data analytics for investment banks, private equity firms, and systematic/fundamental hedge funds around the globe, has named Robert J. Aurigema, Chief Operating Officer of Balyasny Asset Management L.P. (BAM), as an Advisor. An industry veteran, Aurigema brings extensive operational, fiduciary, and leadership experience to the company.

"As we rapidly accelerate our growth and deliver unparalleled solutions to the top financial institutions around the world, it's vital we pool the best minds in the business," said Anmol Bhandari, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Cians Analytics. "Robert's extensive front line experience in the financial services industry and his presence on the board reflects our growing profile with hedge funds and quantitative clients."

Prior to his current role, Aurigema served as the Chief Financial Officer at BAM. Before BAM, he served as the Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer at SECOR Asset Management. A graduate of Villanova University with a BA in Accounting, Aurigema also served in executive roles at Plural Investments, Avenue Capital, SAC Capital Advisors, Goldman Sachs and Deloitte and Touche.

About Cians Analytics

Cians Analytics was established in 2009 to meet the need for high-quality research and data analytics for financial institutions around the globe. Cians provides curated teams of financial, business, and data analysts to financial firms in the race for global talent. These solutions allow clients to dedicate their resources towards decision-making and value-add initiatives, while significantly reducing operating costs. The company's value proposition lies in the flexibility of its engagement model, allowing clients to have total control while ultimately saving costs.

