New CEO and Chief Revenue Officer Bolster Bluebeam C-Suite

PASADENA, California, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Bluebeam, Inc., the Nemetschek Group subsidiary now recognized as a leading developerof innovative technology solutions for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, today announcedtwo major additions to their C-Suite, including promoting Jon Elliott to Chief Executive Officer and hiring Jim Atkinsonas Chief Revenue Officer.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Elliott held the role of Chief Operating Officer at Bluebeam. He bringsnearly two decades of experience in global operations, sales leadership and finance, with a backgroundin global hardware, software and services companies ranging from small, privately held technology companies to large,publicly traded multi-national corporations in themedia & entertainment and musical instrument industries.

"Bluebeam has been a major contributor to the Nemetschek Group's growth since their acquisition. Jon has been driving changes to structure Bluebeam to continue their rapid expansion and I am convinced that he will do a great job in leading Bluebeam's next evolution of growth," said SeanFlaherty, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bluebeam and Chief Strategy Officer of the Nemetschek Group. "We have no doubt that Jon's vision will broaden Bluebeam's global leadership within AEC."

In addition to Elliott's promotion, in late June, Bluebeam welcomed Jim Atkinson to fill the newly created role of CRO. Atkinson's 20 years of senior leadership experience in the technology sector will be a vital part of Bluebeam'sevolution into its next phase of growth and global expansion. His most recent roles include developing successful globalsales, marketing and business development teams at Avid and Line 6.

"Bluebeam was founded with a culture based on deep customer and partner relationships," said Elliott."Jim's expertisein developing teams focused on value creation enhances the capabilities of Bluebeam's executive team, and I am confident that he will play an integral role in helpingBluebeam take our customer-first innovation to the next level as we continue to expand."

Bluebeam co-founder Don Jacob will remain in his position as Bluebeam CTO. "Oursincerest appreciation goes out to Don Jacob for guiding the company through the recent transitionperiod,"said Flaherty. Jacob will continue to steer the company's customer-led product development, in addition to playing a leading role inbroader Nemetschek Group portfolio initiatives.

Rounding out the C-Suite, Tracy Heverly, Chief Human Capital Officer, will continue to serve as thecornerstone of Bluebeam's culture, while also playing a key role in global office expansion efforts. Most recently, Heverlyoversaw the opening of Bluebeam's office in Stockholm, Sweden, in addition to continuing to expand Bluebeam'spresence in offices across the US.

