Global Alkaline Battery Market 2017-2021: Domestic Production of Primary Batteries & Regulations on Battery Recycling are Key Market Trends

The "Global Alkaline Battery Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global alkaline battery market to grow at a CAGR of 1.36% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Alkaline Battery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is domestic production of primary batteries. The market is over flooded with a wide range of primary batteries, both branded as well as non-branded. Consumers prefer buying batteries that are manufactured locally as they are cost-effective and easily available. This affects the international vendors that provide batteries at a higher cost.

According to the report, one driver in the market is regulations on battery recycling. Alkaline batteries are the most frequently used battery type worldwide for many applications. As of 2016, globally, these batteries make up four-fifth of the total battery waste. Governments worldwide are formulating regulations for the safe disposal and recycling of batteries to prevent soil and groundwater pollution. Moreover, the metals extracted from recycling can be reused to manufacture batteries, which provide cost benefits for battery manufacturers.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat of counterfeit batteries. The threat of counterfeiting poses a major challenge for every product. Such counterfeiting affects the product's performance as well as the reputation of the actual manufacturers. Counterfeit batteries are characterized by poor performance, efficiency, and lack the leak-proof features of branded batteries. These products may not follow the safety standard and can pose risks to both human beings and the environment. When mixed with regular primary batteries, cheap alkaline batteries can be volatile and cause hazards.

Key vendors



Duracell

Energizer Holdings

Panasonic

Rayovac

Sony

Toshiba



Other prominent vendors



Camelion Battery

Chung Pak

Dongguan Large Electronics

Excell Battery

Gao Huan photoelectric technology

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Key leading Countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix



