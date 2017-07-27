Wastewater Pump Market Global Analysis by Technology, by Region, by Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2012-2022) Available at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report titled Global Wastewater Pump Market: Analysis By Technology, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2012-2022) has covered and analysed the potential of Global Wastewater Pump Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global wastewater pump market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

According to report, "Global Wastewater Pump Market: Analysis By Technology, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2012-2022)" global market is projected to display a moderate growth represented by a CAGR of 4.85% during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by increase in the industrial waste and chemical effluents production, rising population in cities, government regulations to use efficient and corrosion resistive pumps and growing advancements in the pumping technology.

The centrifugal pumps are rising at a higher rate due its extremely dynamic performance characteristics, thereby gradually taking over the entire wastewater applications areas. Among the regions, APAC accounts for the largest regional share in the total wastewater pump market in 2016 and again is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the growing economies in China and India with the largest population, emerging industries and new infrastructure built. Rising industrial production and growing population has increased the demand of Wastewater Pumps; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed, including the high cost of pumps and lack of awareness about the wastewater re-use.

Further, advancement in the variable frequency drive technologies will going to boost the global market in the forecast period. In the recent years, many leading manufacturing companies are dedicated in developing the wastewater treatment technologies, with the major focus on to reduce the cost and increasing efficiency. Variable Frequency Drives and Vortex Impeller designs has also been started to further simplify the failure in the pumping system and reducing the risk of blocking and leakage. Apart from using the wastewater pumps for treatment plants, water reclamation and resource recovery stations have also raised the demand of pumps in developed and emerging nations. Companies Profiled are WILO AG., SPP Pumps, SULZER Pumps, Grundfos Pump Co., KSB Inc., ITT, General Electric, CRI Pumps, Xylem.

