

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a modest increase, which brought the market back above the 9,000 point level. After struggling in early trade, the market broke out definitively in the green around midday. Shares of Nestlé were in focus, following its financial report.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.31 percent Thursday and finished at 9,017.79. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.52 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.31 percent.



Index heavyweight Nestlé dropped 1.0 percent. The food company reported lower sales during the first half of the year ahead of a strategy revamp this year.



Meanwhile, Roche rose 0.2 percent after its profit for the first half of the year topped expectations. The pharma company also raised its outlook for the full year 2017. Shares of Novartis also climbed 1.2 percent.



Sika gained 1.4 percent. The construction chemicals and adhesives manufacturer posted new record results. Management also made optimistic comments about the second half of 2017.



Clariant advanced 1.2 percent. The company slightly outperformed expectations for the second quarter.



Swatch increased 2.3 percent and Richemont added 1.5 percent. The luxury goods companies received a boost from the results reported by French competitor LVMH.



Credit Suisse fell 0.3 percent, but UBS climbed 0.6 percent. Both banks will release their financial results on Friday. Shares of Julius Baer also finished higher by 2.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX