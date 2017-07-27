Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY) has published its Interim Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and filed it with France's securities regulator, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). The document can be viewed at the SFL website, www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com, in the "Publications" section under "Reports"

About SFL

Leader on the prime segment of the Parisian tertiary real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €6.1 billion and is concentrated on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB with a positive outlook

