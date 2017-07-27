

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber passengers will have to pay $15 if they need to retrieve items that they left behind in Uber car.



'On average a driver returns 11 lost items a year. That's a lot of time spent on the road and not earning. You'll now receive $15 from your rider for every item you return, and riders will have the option of thanking you with a tip,' the company said about its new policy change.



The new feature is available to all drivers in Boston and Chicago from July 25 and to all U.S. drivers in August 2017.



An Uber passenger can select the following steps in Uber app in order to retrieve a forgotten items: Menu > Help > Trip and Fare Review > I lost an item > Contact Driver.



An Uber driver has to go to the Help tab of the Driver app, select Trip Issues and Refunds and find the recent trip with a lost item. Select Help and then select 'I returned a lost item to my rider' and fill out the details. Submit. The driver will receive payment in 3-5 days on your next weekly pay statement.



Uber rival Lyft, however, does not charge for the return of lost property, but urges passengers to pay an extra tip to thank the driver.



