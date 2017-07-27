Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are ABB, General Electric, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics & Texas Instruments

DUBLIN, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automatic power factor controller market to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is need for process automation. All industries are upgrading their existing components and machinery within their facilities to improve the efficiency and achieve maximum output. Automation reduces human interference within a manufacturing facility, leading to decrease in downtime. With the help of IoT, managers and supervisors can collect data of each process and functioning of each machinery. These data can be used in making analytical models, which are used to improve the operational capacity of a facility. This helps in decreasing the workforce and operational cost of a manufacturing facility.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is upgrading industrial facilities to improve energy efficiency. One of the major reasons for growth in the global automatic power factor controller market is the increasing need for energy efficiency in the end-user industries. Most process and discrete industries incur high energy expenses. With the help of automatic power factor controllers, these industries can optimally use the resources, thereby improving the energy efficiency and reducing the expenses. Automatic power factor controllers help in achieving a high power factor and ensure smooth operations even under fluctuating load conditions.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of active and high voltage power factor controllers. The price of active and high voltage automatic power factor controllers is one of the main reasons, which is restricting many end-users from installing these products. Active power factor controllers are expensive, but highly efficient, due to which only big companies can afford to purchase and maintain them. SMEs prefer passive power factor controllers as these are economical. However, the efficiency of these products is less than that of active power factor controllers. The manufacturing cost of automatic power factor controllers is high due to the components used, such as capacitors, microcontrollers, resistors, and displays in few models, which, in turn, affects the pricing strategy of active and high voltage power factor controllers.

