Nobu Hospitality To Rebrand The Epiphany Hotel Palo Alto

NEW YORK, July 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Nobu Hospitality, the group founded by renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro, and Hollywood producer Meir Teper, are pleased to announce the rebranding of The Epiphany Hotel to the Nobu Hotel Epiphany due to transition on October 2, 2017.

The Epiphany Hotel, located in the heart of downtown Palo Alto, offers 83 guest rooms and suites, special event and meeting space and the recently opened, Nobu Palo Alto restaurant and bar.

"We are very pleased to expand our presence on the west coast and The Epiphany Hotel is a great addition to our portfolio. The hotel will continue to maintain its individuality and distinct character while benefiting from Nobu's operating culture and philosophy," said Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer of Nobu Hospitality.

The property will offer guests an exciting luxury experience with exclusive Nobu amenities. The hotel's spacious guest rooms and suites, with balcony views of Palo Alto and the Santa Cruz mountains, will offer an enticing 24-hour, in-room dining menu from Nobu restaurant, Barcelona's Natura Bissé bath amenities as well as other signature Nobu touchpoints.

The hotel restaurant has just undergone a revitalization with the opening of the Nobu restaurant, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, daily, with many of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's classic dishes, including Black Cod Miso and Yellowtail Sashimi Jalapeño. Hotel guests are offered priority reservations at Nobu Palo Alto and may also enjoy the cuisine in the privacy of their guest room or suite.

About Nobu Hospitality

Named one of luxury's 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is ranked among an elite selection of global luxury brands. The natural growth of Nobu Hospitality built on service, image, and reputation, offers the complete spectrum of hotel and restaurant management for unique projects around the world. Founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, with operations spanning five continents, the Nobu brand thrives in the world's capitals as the ultimate destination lifestyle experience. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 within Caesars Palace Las Vegas. The Nobu Hotel City of Dreams Manila opened in 2014, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach in 2016 and the Nobu Ryokan Malibu, Nobu Hotel Shoreditch London, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay have opened in 2017. Other Nobu Hotels are in development for Marbella, Riyadh, Los Cabos, Chicago, Toronto, and Bahrain.