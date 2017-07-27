sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

UPCOMING DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against CenturyLink, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against CenturyLink, Inc. ("CenturyLink" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTL). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares from February 27, 2014 through June 15, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the August 21, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased CenturyLink shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, CenturyLink made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's policies allowed its employees to add services or lines to accounts without customer permission, resulting in millions of dollars in unauthorized charges; that revenues were unsustainable and the product of illicit conduct; that the above-mentioned conduct was likely to subject CenturyLink to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On June 16, 2017, Bloomberg reported on a lawsuit filed by a former CenturyLink employee who alleges that she was fired for blowing the whistle on the high-pressure sales culture that caused customers to pay millions of dollars for accounts they did not request, to Chief Executive Officer Glen Post. When this news reached the public, CenturyLink's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you want to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have questions about this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for nearly two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.
Telephone: 949-419-3834
Facsimile: 949-225-4474
joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE