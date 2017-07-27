According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automotive turbocharger bearings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Turbocharger Bearings Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market will have a linear relationship with total sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, including light and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (LCVs and MHCVs). The global automotive turbocharger bearings market is a derived market because the growth or decline of the market depends on the number of vehicles sold.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global automotive turbocharger bearings market into three major segments by the application. They are:

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles

Others

The top three segments based on technology for the global automotive turbocharger bearings market are discussed below:

Global automotive turbocharger bearings market in passenger cars

Passenger cars dominated the global automotive turbocharger bearings market in 2016; the significant growth in sales of passenger cars globally further supported the market. Turbochargers, which are combined with direct injection system of fuel delivery help in increasing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions, especially cold start emissions.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead automotive components research analyst from Technavio, "Passenger cars have a higher usage frequency and hence need sealed hub type turbocharger bearings due to minimal maintenance requirements. The idea of turbocharger bearings was first introduced by ancient Egyptians who used logs to move large and heavy objects rather than dragging them through the Earth."

Global automotive turbocharger bearings market in LCVs

The growth of the automotive turbocharger bearings market in the LCV segment mainly depends on the market dynamics of LCVs. The majority of LCV models are equipped with turbocharger bearings as they mostly have turbocharged diesel engines.

"LCVs are commonly used over various terrains, especially unpaved roads, which lead to large amounts of dirt, sand, and other debris being sucked into the air intake of the turbochargers and increase wear of turbocharger bearings. Fuel-injected turbocharged diesel LCVs are usually equipped with turbocharger bearings, which are sealed," says Amey.

Global automotive turbocharger bearings market in MHCVs

The growth of automotive turbocharger bearings in MHCVs depends mainly on the sales of MHCVs as every commercial vehicle is equipped with a turbocharger unit having a set of turbocharger bearings. Increase in the sales of commercial vehicles due to rising levels of economic activities is expected to drive the market for automotive turbocharger bearings in MHCVs.

Automotive turbocharger bearings used in MHCVs are designed to withstand heavy loads and limit wear and maintenance cycles. Increasing transport volumes per vehicle, modified driving behavior, higher performance, increased durability, and reliability are the main factors concerning OEMs of commercial vehicles while selecting the type of automotive turbocharger bearings.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

NSK

NTN Bearing

Schaeffler

