Technavio analysts forecast the global automated industrial quality control (QC) marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global automated industrial QCmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Implementation of automated QC in the industrial sectors was rapid during 2011-2013, owing to the recovery of manufacturing activities in 2009 from the great recession. The global economy during this period started to grow, and several fresh projects in the automotive, metal, and electronics industries were noticed during the same period. However, since 2014, the investment in the industrial sector was slow due to the mature industrial establishment in developed countries and oversupply of industrial goods across many sectors.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global automated industrial QC market:

Growing importance for accuracy in QC processes

Growing need to maintain certification standards

Large benefits of automated QC systems in automotive plants

Growing importance for accuracy in QC processes

The manufacturing sectors are constantly facing stress over the issue of QC, as it adversely affects their business outcomes. The compromised product quality may result in tarnishing the image of manufacturers, thereby affecting their sustainable business growth. Thus, industrial manufacturers are seeking numerous opportunities for enhancing their manufacturing standards and practices without affecting the cost of production.

Bharath Kanniappan, a lead automation research analyst at Technavio, says, "The increased complexity and large-scale production in the manufacturing sector are limiting the accuracy level in manual quality control processes. Due to this, the overall profitability sometimes gets compromised. Therefore, automated industrial QC systems have gained popularity over manual quality control during the recent times."

Growing need to maintain certification standards

The overall profitability of any business is highly dependent on the performance of all the stakeholders in the supply chain. Many end-users impose industry quality standard adherence on the equipment manufactured by the vendors, focusing on the reduction of maintenance cost and safety measures. It has become essential for manufacturers of industrial products to follow certification standards, to address the increasing demand from both the end-users and regulatory bodies.

"The Council of Canadian quality assurance standards, a federal Crown organization, performs several accreditation programs for calibration and testing, best practices in the laboratory, inspection bodies, and others to enhance the overall manufacturing process," adds Bharath.

Large benefits of automated QC systems in automotive plants

The automotive industry follows a strict norm with respect to cost efficiency, reliability, and quality of production facilities. This leads to an increase in demand for reliable quality assurance mechanism in the complete assembly line of automobile plants. Similarly, the growing transition from conventional factory to smart factory is demanding automated QC system implementation in the automobile plants.

The automotive industry is witnessing a transition in the production of cars due to the emergence of smart cars. In 2016, implementation of IoT capable smart cars are produced worldwide. These cars need to go through quality control processes during production to ensure satisfactory performance.

Top vendors:

GOM

Honeywell

IVISYS

KEYENCE

Renishaw

