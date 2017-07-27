The fully integrated system brings ELBA fiber laser technology to macular and peripheral retinal procedures

Quantel Medical today announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 25, 2017 for the innovative new Easyret fully integrated 577nm yellow photocoagulator, which is used to treat certain forms of macular edema and peripheral retinal pathologies.

"In 1995, Quantel was the first company to introduce solid-state diode-pumped technology for green photocoagulators. In 2016, Quantel introduced a new revolution with fiber laser technology for 577nm yellow lasers in Europe. This technical breakthrough is based on Quantel's proprietary ELBA fiber laser technology, which the company has utilized in scientific and industrial areas. We are very excited to bring this technology to ophthalmic surgeons and their patients in the United States in 2017," said Jean-Marc Gendre, CEO of Quantel Medical. "The Easyret's ELBA fiber laser cavity delivers pure 577nm yellow wavelength in a uniform top-hat laser spot profile, making it ideal for ophthalmic applications. The technology is a compact, reliable variation on solid-state lasers that provides an extended lifetime of service. Quantel engineers worked closely with surgeons to design a fully integrated system with an intuitive interface to ensure optimal ergonomics and ease of use. Surgeons' input was essential to the Easyret's design, and we are pleased with their enthusiasm for this new technology."

The Easyret has a broad range of settings for treatment of pathologies such as diabetic retinopathy, macular edema and central serous chorioretinopathy. In addition to SingleSpot treatment mode, surgeons can select Multispot mode for a pattern of simultaneous targets or the SubLiminal™ mode, which enables them to customize a train of short pulses to precisely manage the thermal effect on targeted tissues.

About Quantel Medical

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Quantel Medical is a global ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to developing leading technologies to improve the diagnosis and treatment of ocular diseases. Quantel Medical has a strong emphasis in research and development, resulting in many first-to-market product introductions and a comprehensive product portfolio of diagnostic ultrasound, surgical lasers and a range of disposable products for ophthalmologists. These products are available through direct sales operations in the U.S. and France, and through 80 independent distributors in over 110 countries. Quantel Medical is a division of Quantel (QUA:EN), a world-wide leader in the development of solid state lasers for scientific and industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.quantel-medical.com.

